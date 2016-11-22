Speckled Frogs pleased with Ofsted praise

Speckled Frogs Pre-School in Beckingham has been given a split judgement of outstanding and good by Ofsted.

They found that staff and children have very good relationships in a happy and welcoming environment.

Children’s health and well-being were given high priority and that partnerships with parents were good.

Ofsted also said managers and staff were excellent role models and children demonstrate very good manners and share with their friends.

Shirley Barker, play leader, said: “As a result of excellent teaching and highly motivated, enthusiastic and dedicated staff, children enjoy playing with a wide range of stimulating toys and participating in a wide range of challenging activities.

“Speckled Frogs has an exceptionally strong and caring ethos that puts the child at the centre of everything they do.

“Children quickly develop the key skills they need for their eventual move to school.

“The staff and committee are very pleased with this inspection result.

“It is nice to have recognition from Ofsted for all the hard work we put in to keep the children safe, happy and enthusiastic for learning.”

Speckled Frogs have vacancies, for more information call 01427 848922.