Special award for Worksop Rainbow leader Katie

A Rainbow leader from Worksop was amongst volunteers from across the county who were honoured at a celebratory tea party given by Girlguiding Nottinghamshire.

The event gave new county commissioner Jackie Brocklehurst the opportunity to present some 60 members and supporters with awards to mark their exceptional commitment and achievements.

These included Katie Hagen of 5th Worksop Rainbows, who received her 30-year Long Service Award.

In addition to presenting long service awards to more than 20 women, who had devoted a combined total of more than 700 years to Guiding – and accepting her own 30-year service brooch – Jackie Brocklehurst gave Oak Leaf Awards to 10 leaders and the Nottinghamshire Star to three non-uniformed volunteers in recognition of outstanding commitment to local Guiding.

Four Queen’s Guide Awards were given special mention, whilst five County brooches and nine ‘thanks’ badges were presented as personal gestures of appreciation.

A good service brooch was also awarded to outgoing county commissioner Kate Royse and there was a special bouquet for Susan Westwood, who is stepping down after five years of chairing the awards committee.

Jackie Brocklehurst said: “I continue to be bowled over by the enthusiasm and commitment of our volunteers – they all deserve awards really.

“It was both a pleasure and a privilege to formally recognise their role in ensuring that the opportunities created through Girlguiding membership are kept open for so many local girls and young women.”

Girlguiding Nottinghamshire currently has a membership of around 9,000 girls and young women, including Rainbows (ages five to seven), Brownies (seven to 10), Guides (10-14), Rangers, Senior Section and Young Leaders (14-25).

Adult supporters are essential if units are to remain active, and enquiries about volunteering are always welcome.

Call the county office on 0115 9877220, email countycommissioner@girlguidingnottinghamshire.org.uk or visit www.girlguidingnottinghamshire.org.uk