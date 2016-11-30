Spaniels getting all fancy at Clumber Park this weekend

Clumber Park will be noisier than usual this weekend as more than 20 clumber spaniels and their owners take part in the second festive walk and fancy dress competition.

This rare British breed of dog takes its name from Clumber Park where it originated in the late 18th Century.

The Duke of Newcastle wanted a heavier slower moving spaniel that could cope with the dense undergrowth on his land.

Clumber spaniels are still highly valued as a working dog but they also make a very good family pet and companion.

The event is on Sunday, December 4.

The group will meet in the courtyard near the National Trust cafe and the fancy dress competition will be judged at 10.30am.

The competition is sponsored by Rogue Paws and all humans present will vote for the dog they think is the best.

The competition will be followed by a walk through the park aiming to return to the cafe about 1pm.

All clumber owners and anyone interested in the breed are welcome to join the walk with or without a dog.

Further information is available on the Walking with Clumbers UK Facebook page or from Barbara Weston on 01530 456071 or baraweston57@gmail.com