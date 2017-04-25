South Yorkshire animal charity find terrier dumped in field with note saying 'I don't need a dog'

A South Yorkshire animal charity has criticised a "scumbag" for dumping an elderly dog in a wet field next to a note reading: "I don't need a dog".

South Yorkshire Pet Ambulance revealed on Facebook that a terrier had been abandoned behind a bush at Oldcoates car boots in Worksop over the weekend.

Tessa dumped in a field - Picture South Yorkshire Pet Ambulance

Not only was the unwanted pooch left next to a carrier bag of food and a bowl of water, there was also a note left by its 'new' owners.

The note explained that Tessa had been left to the new owner by a neighbour who had moved to start a new life in Canada.

However, despite agreeing to keep the pet, Tessa's new owner had a change of heart and explained that they "don't need a dog".

Tessa was discovered by Alan Webster, who runs the voluntary South Yorkshire Pet Ambulance rescue service, as he took part in one of their regular fundraising car boot sales that morning.

Note left with Tessa - Picture South Yorkshire Pet Ambulance

Alan told Lincolnshire Live: "It was already there at 5am when we arrived. They had a blanket down which was wet through and chances are it had been there all night - maybe even all weekend,"

"It was behind a bush so if the car boot had been rained off it could still be there now - it's very irresponsible.

"The dog was so cold and so upset that we put a tin of rice pudding on using a stove in our van and it downed the lot.

"It's totally, totally wrong that someone's abandoned an old dog like this.”

Pictures of Tessa were uploaded by the charity to their Facebook page as well as the note left by the new owner.

Posting on Facebook, Alan said he was "too polite" to put into words what he really thought of the owner who tied up and dumped the elderly dog in the field.

The note read: "The dog (Tessa) is 12-years-old. Tessa is not my dog. My neighbour told me that Tessa is chipped.

"My neighbour asked me if I would take charge of Tessa as my neighbour has planned herself a new life in Canada.

"Reluctantly I said yes but I did know I will not keep Tessa.

"Tessa likes tea, coffee and watered milk. Tessa's first meal is close to 11.30am. My neighbour has now gone to Canada.

"My neighbour was happy thinking that Tessa is in good hands.

"Sorry for the above but I don't need a dog."

Alan said that Tessa is currently at the vets after being taken to Netherlands Kennels on Kilnhurst Road in Rotherham for rehoming.

He said: "Hopefully it will be a happy ending when is gets a forever home."