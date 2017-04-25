Snooker champion Steve Davis stopped by Gainsborough chip shop before event

A Gainsborough chip shop had a surprise customer when Snooker world champion Steve Davis popped in for his dinner.

The six times world champion was in Gainsborough for an Exhibition and Trick shot event at The United Services Club in Bridge Street, organised by Middie’s Fish and Chips owner, Tony Wallace.

After getting stuck in traffic on his way to the event Steve asked where he could find a good fish and chip shop and Tony was only happy to oblige and invited him along to Middie’s Fish and Chips in Trinity Street.

Tony said: “We weren’t expecting him but we were hoping he might pop in.

“I’d never met him before but I’ve always been a fan of snooker.

“He must have enjoyed as he ate the lot. But he did say there were too many chips.

“And he apologised to the customers who were waiting in the queue as he got his order.

“He was a really nice guy.

“The photograph of us will be taking pride of place in the shop.

“The event was to help raise awareness of the snooker league and try and get younger people interested in it.”

Steve went on to the United Services Club to play eight frames against local league players and a couple of auction/raffle winners.

MC duties were handled by ex-professional player was Ian McCulloch, guest referee was Brendan Moore who was warming up for his duties at the World Championships at Sheffield’s Crucible and Jade Slusarczyk of Sky Sports walked on each challenger.

At the moment Davis is also on commentary duties with the BBC at the World’s so he was on fine form with plenty of banter and some of the old magic on display.

Rounding the evening off with several trick shots, Steve was given a standing ovation at The United Services Club venue.