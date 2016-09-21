Smoking kills one Nottinghamshire person a week

Health bosses are encouraging Nottinghamshire residents to stub out in light of figures showing one person in the county dies every week as a result of smoking.

Smokefree Nottinghamshire will be holding a series of roadshows to encourage the county’s 121,000 to stop smoking for good in the run up to Stoptober, which challenges smokers not to light up for 28 days during the month of October.

Research shows that people who stop smoking during this time are five times more likely to remain smoke free.

Hospitals see 31 smoking-related admissions every week and statistics show that 80 per cent of smokers who take up smoking during their teenage years become lifelong smokers.

Councillor Joyce Bosnjak, chairman of the public health committee at Nottinghamshire County Council said: “Quitting smoking is one of the best things people can do to improve their health, and the health of family and friends around them.

“The roadshows across the county will reach out to all age groups to raise awareness of the dangers of smoking and motivate people to sign up to the challenge.”

“The benefits of stopping smoking are almost immediate - quitters will soon see reduced blood pressure, easier breathing and better circulation. It is one of the best things a person can do to improve their health and reduce their chances of developing long-term conditions and dying prematurely.

Research from Public Health England shows that smokers are 67 per cent more likely to quit when their spouse stops smoking, and a third more likely to quit when a close friend or someone they work with stops. The data also shows that individuals are 61 per cent more likely to smoke if their partner or a close friend smokes – showing the powerful influence that people’s social networks have on their own smoking behaviour.

Roadshows will take place at the following venues throughout October:

- Worksop Market, October 1

- Arnold Market, October 7

- Ashfield Market, October 21

For free support to quit smoking contact a stop smoking advisor on 0800 622 6360 or text QUIT to 66777.