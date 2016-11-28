SLIDESHOW: Light switch-on event marks arrival of Christmas in Worksop

The arrival of the Christmas season in Worksop was marked with a spectacular light “switch-on” event which included a festive market, Santa’s grotto and a dazzling firework display.

Hundreds of merry-makers flocked to the town centre event to enjoy entertainment that ran throughout the day across four stages which were installed specially for the occasion.

Worksop Christmas lights switch on

Old Market Square was transformed into a funfair and a festive market was set up along Bridge Street so visitors could browse for unique gifts and enjoy a glass of mulled wine.

Worksop seven-year-old Martha Hazelhurst, who recently ran a 2.5 kilometre run in aid of Bluebell Wood, was chosen to switch on the town’s Christmas lights at 5.30pm.

Phillip Jackson, chair of the Worksop Business Forum who organised the event, said he was “delighted” with this year’s turnout.

He added: “We listened to feedback last year to make this 2016’s event the best ever, and I think we succeeded in that. The Forum worked really hard this year.

“Stalls selling festive items did really well and our Santa’s grotto had a record year. We installed four stages along Bridge Street with lots of entertainment from local groups.

“It was great to see Worksop come together to celebrate the beginning of Christmas.”

CAPTIONS:

nwgu worksop xmas lights ra: Worksop Miners Welfare Band wow the crowds.

nwgu worksop xmas light(3): Fundraising youngster Martha Hazelhurst who was chosen to turn on the Christmas lights this year.

nwgu worksop xmas light(6): This year’s event saw the introduction of a grand firework display.

nwgu worksop xmas light(7): Crowds gather to enjoy the entertainment on offer.

nwgu worksop xmas light(8): Crowds gather to enjoy the entertainment on offer.

nwgu worksop xmas light(9): Crowds gather to enjoy the entertainment on offer.

nwgu worksop xmas light(11): Pupils from Sir Edmund Hillary’s entertain audiences with rousing Christmas songs.

nwgu worksop xmas light(15): Father Christmas arrives to spread some Christmas cheer.