SLIDESHOW AND VIDEO: Thousands flock to Worksop’s second Pride festival

Crowds flocked to Worksop to enjoy a celebration of equality and diversity as Pride descended on the town for a second time.

Scorching weather and fluttering Pride flags set the scene for the festival, which kicked off on Saturday with an Equality Parade and performance from X-factor star Lucy Spraggan.

Old Market Square became a bustling hub of live music, stalls and dancing as thousands turned out to show their support and enjoy a wealth of free entertainment.

Crystal Lucas, founder of Worksop Pride, started the event from scratch last year and said she was “overwhelmed” at this year’s response.

She said: “This year’s Worksop Pride was bigger and better than ever.

“The venue was absolutely perfect and we couldn’t have wished for better weather.

“The acts were amazing, the crowd were amazing, the day was amazing. I honestly don’t know what we can do to top it.

“It was heartwarming to see so many people smiling, singing, dancing and feeling that they can be themselves.

“So many people have told us that this event has meant so much to them and that makes all the hard work completely worth it.

“Meticulous planning meant it was a family-friendly, safe environment for people to visit, and they did- in their thousands.

Worksop Pride event. The crowds are entertained by X Factor's Lucy Spraggan.

“I hope we are slowly showing people that it’s ok to be who you are amd that you are loved no matter what.

“If you don’t introduce people to these kind of events, things will never change.

“The future generation is crucial to lead the way. The love on old Market square on Saturday was overwhelming.”

Crystal added: “Thank you to everyone who has supported this event. Without you it wouldn’t be possible.”

The event was held in partnership with Bassetlaw District Council and Worksop Business Forum, who installed rainbow flags along Bridge Street to mark the occasion.

For more information and to keep up to date with next year’s festival visit www.worksoppride.co.uk or www.facebook.com/WorksopPride.