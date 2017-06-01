Sick vandals set fire to baby memorial in Worksop

Bereaved parents have been left “outraged and heartbroken” after sick vandals torched a baby memorial in Worksop.

The memorial bench, located at Langold Lake Country Park, was deliberately set alight on the evening of Wednesday, May 31.

Funded by charity JOEL: The Complete Package and Bassetlaw District Council, the memorial served as a place for families affected by baby loss to remember their loved ones.

A plaque on the bench was inscribed with the words, “Just think of a wonderful thought”.

Emma Pearson, co-founder of JOEL: The Complete Package, told the Guardian: “We are devastated to hear that one of our beautiful memorial benches has been set alight by vandals.

“It is devastating that someone could be so heartless and cause so much distress to so many families.”

Chairman of JOEL, Rachel Hodges, said: “Someone must know those responsible. I would love to meet them.

“To just tell them a tiny bit about the story behind these benches.

“About the importance of families having a special place to be together somewhere to reflect, enjoy a picnic or just sit and think about their precious baby.”

Liz Prime, head of neighbourhoods at Bassetlaw District Council said: “We are outraged that someone could wilfully destroy a bench that provided visitors to the park with comfort and support.

“We are appealing to the local community for any information that may identify the individuals who committed this crime.”

The incident has been reported to Nottinghamshire Police and any further information can be reported in confidence by calling 101.