Shoppers will see a boost in car park spaces in Gainsborough

Gainsborough will see a boost in car parking spaces in the lead up to Christmas.

West Lindsey District Council has signed a new deal with Tesco to boost parking spaces for shoppers in the town.

The one year deal will enable staff who purchased parking permits to park on previously unused land at the Tesco site.

In a bid to support businesses, especially over the festive season, the council has been exploring options make sure there is enough spaces for shoppers to park.

Chairman of the Prosperous Communities Committee, Councillor Sheila Bibb said: “We are so grateful to Tesco for their swift action and support on this matter.

“This new deal will create 50 new car parking spaces for staff to be able to use, which means there will be less people parking in the town centre, freeing those spaces up for shoppers.”

Staff, who pay the same as other customers for their passes, have been parking away from the main town centre car parks for the last few weeks to make sure they are not taking up valuable spaces.

They have also been working differently and remotely from other locations to alleviate the pressure on car parking spaces especially on Market days.

Manjeet Gill, Chief Executive of West Lindsey District Council added: “Tesco have been brilliant community partners and especially their contact, Andrew Crewther.”

Alec Brown, a spokesman for Tesco said: “We were approached by the council, who explained the situation to us and asked for our help.

“We had some unused land on our Beaumont Street site and have agreed to licence this to West Lindsey District Council.

“We are delighted to be able to support the town on this matter and hope this will encourage more shoppers to the town over the holiday season.”

Shoppers in Gainsborough are reminded that they can park free after 3pm in all six council owned car parks, North Street, Roseway, Lord Street, Whitton Gardens, Ship Court and Bridge Street, which has been available since August.

It is aimed at supporting small businesses and encouraging people to shop local. There is currently no end date for the campaign.