Shopper is using fake Scottish notes

A man has been trying to buy goods in Gainsborough using fake Scottish £20 notes.

The man is described as slim build, 6’ tall, ginger stubble, with an Irish accent. He was wearing jeans, grey top and grey BB cap.

The notes used so far do not have any serial numbers on them and the paper feels waxy, otherwise they are of good quality.

At present he has been active in the Gainsborough area but the police advise he will move on to other areas on past experience.

If you suspect this person is visiting shops in your area, please ring the police on 101.