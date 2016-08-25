Sheffield Steelers: Mathieu Roy on the come-back trail against HV71

Sheffield Steelers have had the news they have been desperate for - Mathieu Roy does not have a broken foot.

The brave winger was hurt blocking a shot at HV71 eight days ago in the initial Champions Hockey League meeting with them.

A scan has revealed only bruising. Whether he will be risked against the same opposition, at Sheffield Arena on Saturday, is another question.

If he can play, he will.

But if there is a significant doubt, he may be rested until the following weekend, when the Challenge Cup competition gets underway.

Sheffield are not the same team when Roy isn’t in it...his defensive commitment is topped only by offensive prowess - he’s scored 130 goals in his two previous seasons.

Coach Paul Thompson said: “We are happy it is not a fracture. Mathieu is massively important to us.”

Saturday will see Arena debuts for Steelers eight new skaters against the HV team who finished ninth in their league last year.

HV won the first game 5-3, yet Steelers came back from 3-1 down to tie at 3-3 until nine minutes from the end.

Thompson will be hoping his side’s discipline and penalty kill units are in better shape than in the previous CHL games.

Goalie Ervins Mustukovs, who made 36 saves in the first leg, will hope to see pressure at the other end, with Steelers firing at 6ft 4ins Swede Linus Soderstrom.

The New York Islanders draft pic in 2014 only turned 20 on Tuesday.

