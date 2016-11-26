Sheffield Steelers likely to re-sign former defenceman

Jace Coyle appears to be on his way back to Sheffield Steelers.

Sheffield Steelers are struggling with an injury pile-up offensively, with centremen Yared Hagos and Andreas Valdix out with concussion-type problems and hand ligament damage respectively.

Coyle is a fast, attacking defenceman - but no forward.

So if and when his return to South Yorkshire is confirmed, it will probably mean one of the existing defencemen given a new role.

Coyle’s apparent availability was being kept quiet at the House of Steel.

But his current club Quad City Mallards, based in Rock Island County, Illinois, USA ‏made sure it became public knowledge on social media.

The ECHL side tweeted: “TRANSACTION: D Jace Coyle to return to Sheffield Steelers in UK - for whom he played last season- and is placed on Mallards’ suspended list.”

Coyle would have returned to Sheffield earlier if coach Paul Thompson had managed to persuade him.

But his family circumstances persuaded the 26-year-old Canadian to stay on the opposite side of the Atlantic.

That now appears not to have worked out.

Coyle played 52 league games for Sheffield last season, scoring eight and assisting on 21 goals.

His commitment, speed and energy helped Steelers towards the Elite League championship.

Tonight Sheffield will be without reinforcements when they take on Edinburgh Capitals in the second leg of the Challenge Cup quarter final.