Several houses damaged in Bircotes early morning blaze

Firefighters battled a property fire that damaged several houses in Bircotes this morning.

The fire was reported at 12:45am on Monday, October 3 at Harewood Court.

Firefighters from Harworth, Maltby, Worksop and Retford tackled the blaze for hours.

The fire had begun on the ground floor of the property and spread to the first floor and roof space.

Adjacent properties were heavily smoke logged, but nobody is thought to have been seriously hurt in the fire.

Six breathing apparatus, three hose reel jets and a positive pressure fan were used to extinguish the blaze.