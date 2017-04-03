‘Selfless’ Worksop boy grows hair for two years to be made into wig for children with cancer

A “truly selfless” Worksop schoolboy has been praised for growing his blonde locks for two years to be chopped off and made into a wig for a child cancer patient.

Regan Ludlam, who attends St Anne’s C of E primary school, has also raised nearly £400 for The Little Princess Trust as part of the “inspirational” charity feat.

The eight-year-old was spurred on to grow his hair for a good cause after watching a short film about a little boy who was growing his hair for his best friend who had lost his own during cancer treatment.

Unfortunately, the little boy’s friend passed away before his hair was long enough to be made into a wig.

But the boy still grew his hair and donated it to The Little Princess Trust, who managed to make three wigs ut out of the donation, in his friend’s memory.

Regan was so moved by theis story he decided he also wanted to do something to help children affected by cancer.

Regan’s mum, Claire Swann, said: “I wasn’t surprised at Regan’s decision, as he has always been a very loving and sensitive little boy.

“All of our family, especially me, are very proud of him and have given him all of our support.

“He has had some tough times where he has struggled with having long hair, and some teasing from other children who didn’t understand why it was so long.

“Some adults have accidentally thought that he was a little girl.

“But he’s been very brave and persistentt, and eventually he has grown his hair long enough to be cut and made into a wig.”

Peter Phillips, Regan’s deputy headteacher, said: “A pupil at St. Anne’s C of E school has done something truly selfless and inspirational.

“I am incredibly proud of this achievement and I know that myself and the children were all moved by such a phenomenal act of charity.

“Regan’s story and reason for undertaking this act of charity is quite simply moving and inspirational to all who hear it.”

You can still donate to Regan’s fund via his Just Giving page at: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Claire-Swann1

For more information on The Little Princess Trust visit: www.littleprincesses.org.uk