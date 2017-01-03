See who has been before the courts

MOTORING

John Lowther, 30, of Ropery Road, Gainsborough. Driving without insurance or licence. Fined £660, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with six points.

Christopher Crow, 58, of Church Street, Gainsborough. Speeding. Fined £60, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with three points.

ASSAULT

Marc Headon, 24, of Carr Lane, Gainsborough. Assault by beating. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, £20 victim surcharge and £400 costs.

Peter Bassett, 34, of Cherry Tree Road, Gainsborough. Assault by beating. Community order made, £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

THEFT

David Crowther, 49, of Stanley Street, Gainsborough. Stole a box of chocolates. Discharged conditionally for 12 months and £20 victim surcharge.

Darren Nicholls, 35, of South Parade, Gainsborough. Stole two bottles of whisky and two Peppa Pig kitchens. Community order made, 100 hours unpaid work, £100 compensation, £60 unpaid work and £40 costs.

DAMAGE

Thomas Gaskin, 45, of Louisberg Road, Hemswell Cliff. Damaged a UPVC door. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, restraining order made and £200 compensation.

ALCOHOL

Ryan Parkinson, 31, of Park Springs Road, Gainsborough, Drunk and disorderly behaviour. Fined £40, £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

OTHER

Matthew Cawdron, 28, of Foss Dyke Court, Saxilby. Fishing without a licence. Fined £100, £30 victim surcharge and £127 costs.

Daniel Pearce, 35, of High Street, Scotter. Used threatening or abusive words. Discharged conditionally for six months and £20 victim surcharge.