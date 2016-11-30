Secrets of magic tricks revealed to pupils at live Science shows

School children learnt about levitation at live Science shows in Gainsborough.

West Burton and Cottam power stations teamed up with Cheltenham Science Festivals to stage two LabLive shows at the Trinity Arts Centre in Gainsborough. More than 400 pupils were able to learn about neurons and levitation in a show designed to inspire young pupils to study science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) and engage inquisitive young minds.

Gary Toyne, of West Burton B CCGT who is also a STEM Ambassador, said: “We are determined to steer more children towards choosing science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) subjects and by bringing it to life at Lab Live we hope they will make those choices.”

Phil Bell-Young delved into the science of the wizarding world and children were invited onto the stage to create potions to make their own gummy worms and learn about levitation from magnetic levitation and air pressure.

Ginny Smith then showed the audience how the brain communicates with the rest of the body. The pupils created a giant ‘neuron’ live onstage and explored how nerve cells send messages through the brain and body.

Phil said: “Inspiring people and getting them to use their imagination is the best thing about it. If we can just inspire one of the children to ask a question then that’s the most important aspect.”