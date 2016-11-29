School children help launch Big Draw Exhibition at Worksop library

School children helped with the opening of an exhibition which celebrates the talent of people in Nottinghamshire.

Everton and Mattersey Primary School Children were among 30 young people who have work in the Inspire: Culture Learning and Libraries, Big Draw Exhibition at Worksop Library Gallery.

The exhibition is a celebration of the talent of the county and features light up drawings from all the workshops that have been held across the county during Octobers Big Draw Festival and a film about the project by local film makers.

Mike Pringle, Vice Chairman of Nottinghamshire County Council, said: “What a pleasure to see the creative expression of these young people being celebrated and the enthusiasm of young minds to learn different subjects through the power of drawing.”

Big Draw is for anyone who loves to draw, as well as for those who think they can’t! Bringing together Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Maths, STEAM recalls our Industrial past and the fusion of creative innovation, enterprise and the arts.

All ages across the county have worked with artists and Inspire to explore technology with creativity. Using conductive drawing materials, they have created beautiful drawings, added an electric circuit and turned art into science.

In total, 1,500 people participated in the Inspire Big Draw in more than 30 libraries and in partnership with 17 schools.

Inspire secured an Arts Council Grant for the Arts to extend the workshops to smaller libraries and to work with schools to run Big Draw workshops and add more amazing artworks to the exhibition.

The Inspire: Culture Learning and Libraries, Big Draw Exhibition will be availble to see at Worksop Library Gallery until Wednesday, December 21.