Scheme designed to stamp out shop crime also serves as ‘eyes and ears’ of Worksop

A scheme designed to deter crime from town centre shops and serve as the “eyes and ears” of Worksop is gaining momentum after being relaunched this month.

Shop Watch has been in place in Worksop for more than a year, but has recently seen a spike in members eager to ward off theft and anti-social behaviour blighting their businesses.

About 80 shopkeepers have signed up to the programme, which sees businesses working in partnership with each other and the police via a radio link to stop thieves in their tracks.

Under Shop Watch, members also have the power to ban offenders from their businesses for up to 12 months, and it is hoped the success of the scheme will help attract new businesses to Worksop.

Philip Jackson, chairman of Shop Watch and the Worksop Business Forum, said: “Members will be the eyes and ears of the town, reporting shoplifting, drinking, illegal bill posters and other anti-social behaviour.

“Our work goes hand in hand with that of the town centre taskforce, made up of councillors and other business owners, which aims to clean up our town in a number of ways to make Worksop a nicer place for all.

“Our message to offenders is simply this – wherever you go in and around Worksop you are being monitored.

“It only takes minutes to have a full picture of your daily movements in both the streets and in stores.”

Councillor Simon Greaves, Bassetlaw District Council leader and head of the taskforce, said: “From what I’ve learned there is a new energy to ShopWatch and it is vitally important that businesses in Worksop get involved, sharing their knowledge and information.

“In order to tackle the problems in Worksop town centre, everyone must play their part. I’d urge businesses to take this opportunity to work collectively to tackle issues.”

Any businesses wanting to get involved in Shop Watch can find out more information by calling 01909 262263.