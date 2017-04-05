Saxilby wood craft business wins Grow with the Show competition

After working with his father as a carpenter to develop the family furniture business, Bill Curno and his partner Benita, thought more could be done with off cuts of wood that were wasted in the manufacturing process.

The Saxilby couple set up Marwood Curno in October 2016 creating hand crafted items like candle holders, spoons and more kitchen and homewares.

The business is now set to receive a boost after being named as the Lincolnshire Showground’s winner of the annual Grow with the Show competition.

Bill said: “We are absolutely thrilled to win Grow with the Show. It is a great opportunity for growing businesses and it is good to see an organisation like the Lincolnshire Showground supporting SMEs.”

Marwood Curno will also win a £250 cash prize, business mentoring from the Sparkhouse team at the University of Lincoln, a detailed website review worth £300 from Root Studio and an invitation to the Lincolnshire Media Business Awards.

The runner up to Marwood Curno was Amy and William Pickering from Glebe Farm Holiday Barns in Scampton.