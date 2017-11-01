Sainsbury’s trial ‘Grab ‘n’ Go’ van in Worksop

Sainsbury’s is bringing a a Grab & Go van, which sells food-to-go products to customers who don’t have access to a Sainsbury’s store, to Worksop.

The van enables customers based in remote areas such as industrial estates to buy items to help save them time and effort travelling to a store. Customers will be able to select from over 100 items including sandwiches, salads, drinks and snacks and pay via cash or card.

The trial is currently operating in and around Worksop from Monday to Friday, catering for busy industrial estates and office locations.

Joseph Price, category manager at Sainsbury’s, said: “As the grocery market continues to move at a fast pace, it’s important for us to identify new ways to help our customers live well for less.

“We’re aiming to save our customers time and effort by bringing them food-to-go products to their doorsteps at lunchtime.”