Royal Mail Christmas posting dates – make sure your cards arrive on time!

It’s not just Santa who spreads festive cheer at Christmas time, Royal Mail does too!

Posties deliver millions of cards and Christmas presents every year in the UK and senders will need to pay attention to the Royal Mail’s Christmas posting schedule if they want to be sure their cards and gifts arrive in time for the big day.

So have your cards signed and presents wrapped and make sure you have them posted before the following dates to ensure arrival before Christmas:

Tuesday 20 December – 2nd Class and Royal Mail Signed For

Wednesday 21 December – 1st Class and Royal Mail Signed For

Thursday 22 December – Royal Mail Special Delivery Guaranteed

Friday 23 December – Special Delivery Saturday Guaranteed

Find out more about Royal Mail’s Christmas delivery schedule at www.royalmail.com/greetings.