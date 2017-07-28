Rowing Ollerton couple ‘shown the door’ by magistrates

A nuisance tenant responsible for persistent anti-social behaviour has been banned from his Ollerton home.

Arron Cheevers, 25, who lived at a property in Petersmith Drive with Cassie Pillin, 24, must stay away from the property following the order made by Mansfield Magistrates Court.

The court was told of a catalogue of incidents involving the pair, mainly domestic disputes, that had taken place inside and outside the property – including assault, spitting, swearing, screaming and shouting.

The closure order was made under powers which allowed Newark and Sherwood District Council and Nottinghamshire, working in consultation with each other, to take swift and effective action to stop severe and persistent anti-social behaviour.

Louise Clarke, police inspector for Newark and Sherwood, said: “We deal with many disturbances throughout the course of our work with the majority being short-lived in nature. However, this case has been a long, drawn out affair, requiring a lot of resource and close partnership working in order to address the issues fully.

Our persistence in this case shows that people need to behave in a reasonable manner and be aware of the impact that their behaviour has on those living alongside them, otherwise we will persist to obtain the necessary legal restrictions through the courts.”

The house is a private rented property and on March 23, 2017, the district council secured anti-social behaviour Injunctions on both tenants. However, despite these restrictions, further breaches occurred and the closure order was sought.

Under the terms of the closure order, Pillin can only remain at the property providing that only professionals, the landlord, named specific individuals and the police are allowed to enter the property.

The property is closed to Arron Cheevers and if he, or any other person not specified in the order enter the premises, they are committing a criminal offence and risk arrest.

Ben Adams, council community safety manager, said: “The occupiers of this house have persistently disturbed and upset their community through a series of unreasonable and aggressive acts. Those affected have had to endure this for too long and although we offer a lot of support and advice to tenants so that they can maintain a tenancy, in this case that offer was not taken. Ultimately we have taken this action to protect the community who have had to live with this distress on a daily basis and I would like to thank them for their resilience in very difficult circumstances.”