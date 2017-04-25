Rotary Club to host wine tasting evening

The Gainsborough Rotary Club is holding a charity wine tasting event at the Old Hall in Gainsborough on June 23.

The evening has a German theme, with wine tasting organised by the FFN of Lincoln.

Tickets include food, wine and entertainment including dancing and cost £25 each.

The night will start at 7pm.

The night will help raise money for a variety of charities and you will also have the chance to learn more about what the Rotary Club is all about and how to get involved.

Tickets are available at Gainsborough Old Hall, Aegir Electronics in Lea Road or Gallant Restorations at Hemswell Cliff.

The Old Hall only holds a limited number of people so you are encouraged to book your ticket quickly.

The Rotary Club of Gainsborough meets every Wednesday at Hemswell Court in Hemswell Cliff.