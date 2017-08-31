Road has reopened after lorry crash

The A619 in Whitwell has now reopened after a crash this morning (Thursday, August 31).
The crash, involving two heavy goods vehicles, happened at around 7.15am.
The road remained closed for the majority of the day.
