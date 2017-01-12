Road closed after stonework debris falls from Worksop Town Hall

Worksop’s Potter Street is currently closed to all traffic from the junction of Watson Road to the corner of Park Street after a portion of the Town Hall’s stonework came loose on Wednesday evening.

A Bassetlaw District Council spokesman says the closure is in place to ensure the safety of traffic and pedestrians, while investigation works are taking place to assess the damage and prevent any further debris falling from the building.

It is likely to remain closed until Friday afternoon.

The spokesman apologised for any inconvenience this may cause, but public safety remains our primary concern. A diversion route will be in place as of Thursday lunchtime and we thank the public and local business for their patience during this time.