Reward on offer after burglary at long-running business

Police are investigating a burglary at a long-running family business.

Offenders broke into Bakewell Bows on Welbeck Estate, Worksop, last Thursday night or Friday morning.

A picture of some of the bows which were stolen.

They took stock, hand and power tools and the family's bows - described as 'unique and irreplaceable'.

Bakewell Bows' owner Pete Bakewell, of Cresewell, is offering a reward for information leading to a successful prosecution.

Bakewell Bows was established in the 1950s.

Anyone with information should call Nottinghamshire Police on 101.