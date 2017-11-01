Reward on offer after burglary at long-running business

Police are investigating a burglary at a long-running family business.
Offenders broke into Bakewell Bows on Welbeck Estate, Worksop, last Thursday night or Friday morning.
They took stock, hand and power tools and the family's bows - described as 'unique and irreplaceable'.
Bakewell Bows' owner Pete Bakewell, of Cresewell, is offering a reward for information leading to a successful prosecution.
Bakewell Bows was established in the 1950s.
Anyone with information should call Nottinghamshire Police on 101.
