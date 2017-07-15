Revealed: The most frequently drawn lottery numbers

The most frequently drawn lottery numbers from the past 12 months have been revealed.

The number 16 tops the list from a study, conducted by online lottery platform Jackpot.com, of nearly 1,500 draws across 15 international lotteries over the past year.

The most drawn numbers are:

1st – 16, drawn 191 times

2nd – 22, drawn 179 times

3rd – 28, drawn 167 times

4th – 37, drawn 167 times

5th – 6, drawn 166 times

6th – 3, drawn 164 times

As the most popular lottery on Jackpot.com, the EuroMillions is a firm favourite of Brits looking to make their fortune, but according to research, these are the numbers to avoid:

1st – 18, drawn only four times

2nd – 46, drawn only five times

3rd – 40, drawn only six times

4th – 41, drawn only seven times

5th – 32, drawn only eight times

6th – 36, drawn only eight times

Jackpot.com CEO, Yariv Ron, said: “Whether it’s choosing numbers based on our kids’ birthdays, ages or other sentimental facts, we should aim to be smarter when picking lottery numbers. Our study of the last 12 months’ draws may not guarantee you a winning ticket this week, but it might change the way you approach the lottery in future and turn your attention to fortunes around the world.”