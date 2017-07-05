RETURN OF PRIDE: LGBT celebrations set to kick off for second time in Worksop this weekend

Pride celebrations are returning to Worksop this weekend as the historic event descends on the town centre for its second year.

The celebration of diversity and equality in Worksop is set to be “bigger and better” with X-factor star Lucy Spraggan kicking off the event on Saturday.

Centre Place, which helps LGBT youngsters in the Bassetlaw district, have organised an Equality Parade which will march from Bridge Place to Market Square where the celebrations will begin.

The square will be awash with family-friendly entertainment such as additional musical acts, stalls, children’s rides, horseriding and facepainting.

The “big raffle” will also give residents the opportunity to win a holiday in a campervan, festival tickets and an iPad, and Worksop-based brewers at The Dukeries are unveiling a Pride ale in honour of the event.

Crystal Lucas, founder, organised last year’s Pride festival from scratch, which was a resounding success.

She said: “We have lots planned and want to support the LGBT community, not just arranging one event a year, but several.

“Plans have already started for a Worksop Pride Winter Ball, informal coffee evenings and support groups for all ages.

“We would like to be able to offer links to services.

“We have already secured plans to make the last Sunday of every month an LGBT night at Worksop bar The Glasshouse.

“It’s really exciting.”

Philip Jackson, chair of Worksop Business Forum, said: ‘We are all looking forward to a tremendous day and working closely with Crystal to make sure Worksop Pride is the place to be. We look forward to seeing you all there.”

The parade is due to set off from Bridge Place at around 11am on Saturday.

Lucy Spraggan’s act will open on the main stage at around 12pm, with entertainment running until 6pm.

For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/WorksopPride.

The event is free.