Return of Help for Heroes Christmas ‘pop up’ shop

The Help for Heroes’ pop up shop will return to Worksop in the lead up to Christmas.

More than £75,000 has been raised for the charity since the shop was set up at the Priory Centre four years ago.

This year, it will be open from Saturday, November 11, until Christmas Eve.

A special demonstration will take place on Saturday, November 25, when veterans will show how woodcraft is making a difference to wounded, injured and sick Service Personnel, and help them evolve after careers in the military.

The Priory Centre Christmas lights will also be turned on the same day- a yet to be announced VIP will have the honour of pressing the switch.

For more information on the temporary shop, contact Tony Eaton on 07725235012