Retford man faces assault charges at crown court

A Retford man who has been charged with assaulting a woman will be tried at crown court.

Jason Cooper, 44, of Albert Road, denied three counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

The court heard the alleged attacks happened in 2010, 2011 and 2013.

Magistrates ruled the matter should be dealt with at Nottingham Crown Court, for a plea and case management hearing, on August 16.