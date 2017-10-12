Retford firm Icon clinches new deal with aero giants

A fast-growing engineering company in Retford has been given a huge boost after securing a long-term agreement with one of the country’s air industry giants.

Icon Aerospace Technology has built a dedicated facility at its Thrumpton Lane site to manufacture specialist, state-of-the-art in-flight refuelling hoses for aircraft.

Now it has clinched a deal to provide the hoses to the Dorset-based Cobham Mission Systems in a robust supply-chain to support Icon products already installed on planes such as the Airbus A330 MRTT and the Boeing KC-46.

Tim Pryce, boss of the Retford company, said: “Although we have been supplying products to Conham for many years, this latest agreement will enable both companies to work together in partnership, bringing our expertise into line with all requirements.”

His views were echoed by Ken Kota, general manager of Cobham, who said: “With a legacy of 80 years’ experience, we are recognised as one of the most technically advanced aerial refuelling suppliers in the world, so we need to work with a supply chain that shares this innovation.

“We have worked with Icon before and seen, first hand, the high-quality products they manufacture.”

ICON Aerospace Technology is the only manufacturer of in-flight refuelling hoses in the UK and specialises in component technology, development and manufacturing.

The firm continues to invest in skills and technology to meet a growing demand for its products across the world. It is a global leader in highly engineered products using polymers and currently exports to more than 30 different countries, supplying components for civil and military off-road vehicles and rail networks, as well as civil and military aircraft.

In addition to its site in Retford, Icon also has a manufacturing base at Burton-on-Trent in Staffordshire.