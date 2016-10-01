Reports from the courts

The latest cases from Mansfield Magistrates’ Court

Motoring

Craig Alan Harris, 51, of Town Street, Sutton, Retford, was found guilty of failing to identify who was driving a VW Crafter van that was alleged to have been guilty of speeding on the A631 at Beckingham. The vehicle was allegedly clocked at 60mph in a 50mph zone. He was fined £660, given six penalty points and made to pay £151 in costs. The case was proved in his absence;

Nicholas Baker, 46, of Redforde Park Avenue, Retford, was found guilty of speeding in a Ford Mondeo on the A634 Retford Road at Blyth and driving without insurance. He was banned from driving for six months, fined £440 and made to pay £129 in costs. The case was proved in his absence.

Violence

Bobbie Burton, 27, of Retford Road, Worksop, admitted assaulting a police officer in the execution of his duty on Victoria Road, Worksop, and was fined £80 and made to pay £135 in costs.

Miscellaneous

Anthony Lee Watson, 37, of Queen Street, Worksop, admitted being drunk and disorderly on his own street and was given a six-month conditional discharge and made to pay £105 in costs.

Drink-Driving

Jamie Mitchell Barham, 26, of Waterslack Road, Bircotes, admitted having 107 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath while behind the wheel of a Ford Focus on Waterslack Road, Bircotes. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He was banned from driving for 18 months, given a community order with 60 hours of unpaid work, to be completed in the next 12 months and made to pay £170 in costs. His ban could also be reduced by 137 days if he completes a drink-drive awareness course.

Theft

Steven Michael Hobson, 40, of Butler Market Place, Retford, admitted stealing a CCTV camera in Retford worth £200 and was fined £80, made to pay £200 compensation and made to pay £40 costs.

Breach

Lee Richardson, 39, of Ely Close, Worksop, admitted failing to comply with a supervision requirement on three dates and did not provide evidence to support his absence, following his release from prison. He was given 20 hours of unpaid work to be completed before his supervision requirement ends and made to pay £75 costs.

Fly-Tipping

Karl Humphrey White, 30, of Cherry Holt, Retford, admitted failing to provide information over a littering offence and was fined £1,000 and made to pay £500 costs.