Reports from the court

Cases completed at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court.

Violence

Jaroslaw Atlas, 50, of Cheapside Worksop was found guilty of two counts of assaulting a constable in the execution of his duty. A community order was made with a curfew requirement with electronic monitoring for two months and a 12 days rehabilitation activity requirement. He was ordered to pay compensation of £150 and costs of £200.

Leon Savastio-Birkbeck, 21, of North road Retford pleaded guilty to punching a female causing her actual bodily harm. He was committed to prison for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months. It was a punch with significant force in the town centre. He was ordered to carry out unpaid work for 150 hours within the next 12 months and to pay compensation of £250 with £85 costs.

Miscellaneous

Jaroslaw Szudzinski, 38, of Newcastle Avenue Worksop admitted committing arson by damaging a white PVC door. A community order was made with an alcohol treatment requirement and a rehabilitation activity requirement for 20 days. He was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £85 and costs of £85.

Ryck Cowood, 26, of Yeoman Close Worksop pleaded guilty to criminally damaging doors blinds and electrical equipment. A community order was made with a rehabilitation activity requirement of five days and an unpaid work requirement of 40 hours. he was orderd to pay compensation of £80.

Ryan Wilkinson, 23, of Holmes Road Retford pleaded guilty to criminally damaging a Citroen C5 car and a Peugeot van. He was fined £50 with costs of £85 and ordered to pay compensation of £100.

Motoring

Samuel James John Linton, 30, of Portland street Worksop admitted failing to stop after being the driver of a car which was involved in an accident which caused injury to a female. He was fined £550 with £55 victim surcharge and costs of £85.

Breach

Ashby Thomas Espin, 26, of Cheapside Worksop admitted breaching a restraining order prohibiting him from speaking to a female at an address in Worksop. He was committed to prison for eight weeks. Restraining order was made on day of release from prison. A victim surcharge of £115 was also made.

David John Taylor, 48, of Watson road Worksop admitted sending text messages to his ex partner and written communication which he was prohibited from doing by a restraining order. It wsa a further offence committed during the operational period of a suspended sentence order made by Nottinghamshire Magistrates’ Court. He was committed to prison for a total of six months, with victim surcharge of £115.