Renewed appeal to find missing boys believed to be back in Worksop

Police officers believe two boys have returned to Worksop after they went missing on Tuesday, October 17, when they were last seen catching a train to Sheffield at around 5pm.
It is thought Judge Oliver and Kyle Scott then caught a train to Birmingham before returning to Worksop at the weekend.
Judge, 13, is white, around 5ft 4ins, of a medium build and has mousy blond hair. He was last seen wearing a black Nike puffa jacket, grey Nike tracksuit bottoms, grey and black Nike trainers with a black Nike backpack and black Nike cap.
Kyle is 14-years-old and is white, 5ft 9ins, of a slim build with short straight dark brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black Nike tracksuit top, green tracksuit bottoms and a black cap.
If you see Judge or Kyle or have any information that could help, call 101, quoting incident 621 of October 17.
Almost Done!
Registering with Worksop Guardian means you're ok with our terms and conditions.