READER LETTER: Shameless littering ruins our weekend drive

To greet us every Saturday and Sunday morning, there is a pre-planned and shameless littering of strewn newspapers, empty food cartons and drinks cans on the roadside from Shuttlewood through to Clowne (B6418).

The unsightly dumping appears to be done with deliberate ignorance.

In the meantime, we have some dedicated people working hard to protect, serve and improve our local environment on a practical, individual and community level.

There have been sightings of the perpetrator so far and the evidence is accumulating for further reporting.

However, if you are the person undertaking this act, this is a thought, you could just cut it out.

I’m sure you could find better things to do.

Stanfree Valley

Preservation Group

By email