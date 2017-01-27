READER LETTER: Pit site is going to waste so let bikers use it

I agree with the people who are supporting those using the old pit top to ride their motorbikes.

It’s not being used for anything. It’s just going to waste and if they want to use a motorbike track they have to travel to it.

I heard years ago that they were going to use it for a motorbike track if I heard right, but it never happened. They even said that they would charge something like £5 for a day to use it. The problem is that they don’t want people to have fun on their motorbikes and I support them in every way, 100 per cent.

Dave Hopkins

By email