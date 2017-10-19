Rampton patient’s attack on nurse’s eyes

A Rampton patient tried to gouge a nurse’s eyes out and hurled cutlery at two other members of staff, a court heard.

Brett Louis told the male nurse “don’t rush me” during a visit to the hospital shop, on April 3. and then attacked him without warning.

“He ran at him, making a shrieking noise, with his arms outstretched and his hands like claws,” said prosecutor Robert Carr.

“He thought he was going for his eyes.

“The defendant tried to gouge his eyes out. He had his hand around his throat.”

The impact drove the nurse into a cabinet, and other staff members restrained Louis.

The man was left with bruising to the left side of his body and left arm, as well as soreness to his throat and a scratched face.

When a nursing assistant asked if he was all right, Louis rushed at him with both arms, glanced off him, and went part way through a serving hatch to the kitchen.

“He retrieved cutlery and threw them in the general direction of the nursing assistant,” said Mr Carr.

And when a female nurse tried to help, Louis grabbed her by the hair and forced her to the ground, before more staff intervened.

The second set of assaults happened at 5pm, on June 11, in the dining room of the Cheltenham ward, and the nurses were left with slight injuries and bruising.

Louis, 36, admitted three counts of assault via his solicitor Sarah Cunnane, at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Thursday.

Ms Cunnane said a traumatic brain injury at the age of three was reponsible for his “complex mental disorder”, and that he was likely to remain at Rampton for “the forseeable future.”

She said Louis spent much of his time in seclusion to avoid committing offences.

“He says he is sorry, but it is like his brain switches off, and he can’t control himself,” she said, adding Louis normally has a good relationship with staff.

Magistrates ordered him to pay £100 compensation for the first assault on the team leader, as well as £50 each to the other nursing assistants. No costs were awarded.