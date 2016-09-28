Rampton Hospital’s project shortlisted for award

The Physical Healthcare Team at Rampton Hospital, which is managed by Nottinghamshire Healthcare, has been recognised for developing the service at the High Secure Hospital to enable minor surgery to be carried out in the physical healthcare centre on site. The project which has reduced hospital admissions and mental distress to patients, and made significant cost savings, has been shortlisted in the Primary Care Innovation category of the HSJ Awards.
Pictured are Nicky Mistry, Junior Matron Physical Healthcare/Infection Prevention and Control Forensic Division, Dave McQueen, Advanced Nurse Practitioner, Natalie Jennings, Senior Manager/Modern Matron.