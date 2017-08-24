Rainworth man faces child sex abuse charges

A Rainworth man has been sent to crown court to face child sex abuse charges.

Alexander Flook, 23, of South Avenue, denied all three charges when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Thursday.

It is alleged he engaged in sexual activity in the presence of a 14 year old girl and incited her to engage in sexual activity, between March and June 2015, and caused the sexual exploitation of a 16-year-old girl, between March 2014 and March 2015.

He was bailed to Nottingham Crown Court for a pre-trial hearing on September 21, on condition he does not contact the two alleged victims.