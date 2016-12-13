Quirky festive potato display will help raise charity funds

Potato farmers in Gainsborough have once again used their produce to create a festive display with a difference.

This year the Williamsons Farm potato scene features Angel Gabriel appearing to the shepherds and their sheep to tell them about the birth of Jesus.

Each display also helps raise money for charity and this year’s chosen charity is the Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance.

Next year farmer Craig Williamson will also be running the London marathon for this cause.

Over the last few years they have created a traditional nativity scene and also Santa and his reindeers, all out of potatoes from their farm.

They have also sold heart shaped potatoes to raise funds for the British Heart Foundation.

You will find Williamsons Farm at Thonock Lane Farm in Gainsborough.

It is is a family run farm dating back more than 200 years

and is now in its fifth generation.

Craig now runs the farm with his wife Sally and he hopes he will be able to pass it on to his children one day.

You can follow @sallywill_sally on Twitter for more quirky displays.

And for more information about Williamsons Farm visit www.williamsonsfarm.co.uk.