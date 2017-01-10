Pupils warned to be ‘extra vigilant’ after ANOTHER ‘incident’ in Worksop

Pupils at a Worksop school are being urged to be ‘extra vigilant’ after another ‘incident’ last night.

A text sent out to parents whose children attend Outwood Academy Post-16 Centre said: “We have been alerted to an incident involving a P16 student last night on Raymoth Lane. Please ask your son/daughter to be extra vigilant in this area. Thank you.”

It comes after another incident in which two schoolchildren were threatened in an alleyway in Worksop on Friday - Investigation after schoolchildren threatened in alleyway in Worksop

Nottinghamshire Police said they did not have any information logged regarding the incident on Monday night.