Pupils are mathe-magical

Pupils from Langold Dyscarr Community School proved they knew their stuff when it came to number-crunching as they took part in a special maths reasoning day.

The whole school took part in fun problem solving activities, which required the children to work as a team and use the language of reasoning to work out the answers to different problems.

The children completed fractions, statistics, number and the number system problems and geometry activities, learning lots and being totally engaged in the challenges whilst having a fun time in the process.

All the children were eager to take part in the competitions; there was a competition for the groups who showed the best use of reasoning language.

Teachers also chose individuals from their groups who showed excellent reasoning when solving their problems.