Pub landlord’s pitbull barred from customers

A “sociable and friendly” pit bull terrier has been regulars in a Mansfield pub after it was classed as dangerous, a court heard.

Dog legislation officer PC David Hiking called at the Woodend Pub, on Wood Lane, Warsop, and took landlord Adam Treacy’s six-year-old dog Brook to be assessed, after a tip-off.

The dog was “wonderfully behaved” and “very nice and friendly” he told magistrates in Mansfield on Thursday,

But because of its pedigree it must be neutered, microchipped and muzzled whenever it is in public, under the Dangerous Dogs Act.

He said the “dog and its owner are of an ideal standard”, and Brook was part of the “fixtures and fittings” of the pub.

Mr Treacy said he had owned Brook since she was a puppy and she had always been well behaved.

He normally let her run loose in a field at the back of the pub, but was told to keep her on a lead in future, and away from members of the public in the pub, so it could be put on the Index of Exempted Dogs (IED).

Magistrates said they would not order the dog’s destruction, but said Mr Treacy must comply with those rules.