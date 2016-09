Police are hoping to trace this idiotic pub burglar who failed to realise his face was glaring into a CCTV camera.

The would-be thief was trying to break into the Rose Cottage pub/restaurant on the A614 at Rufford, near Center Parcs.

He was captured overnight on September 18 and 19.

If any recognises him or has any information, they should contact police on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number 000269 of September 19.