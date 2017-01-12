Priory Centre shop staff rush to aid of fitting Worksop toddler

A Worksop mum has thanked “brilliant” shop staff who rushed to the aid of her 16-month-old daughter when she had a life-threatening fit.

Sianna Askew presented BrightHouse staff members Molly Harrison, Neil Armstrong and Natalie Smith with a Guardian rose at the shop.

Sianna had visited the rent-to-own store with her mum Sara Askew and daughter Skylar when the toddler suddenly “started fitting” in her pram, before “going floppy and turning blue”.

Staff at the Priory Shopping Centre store “immediately jumped into action”.

Skylar was taken to one of the beds on display in the store where her grandmother “used her instincts” to help her, while staff reassured a panicking Sianna and phoned for an ambulance.

Sianna said: “Molly stayed on the phone with paramedics while Natalie was reassuring me, as I was in an emotional state.

“The operator asked to count each time Skylar inhaled. Neil was the one repeating back to Molly, who was still on the phone, every time she took a breath.

“Molly was on the phone for a good 20 minutes before we were told an ambulance would be on its way.”

“The staff at BrightHouse let us go into the back of the shop, where it was cooler.

“As the ambulance was taking a long time, Neil took my mum up to her car at the other end of town, so she could take us to the hospital.

“They really were brilliant, and we are ever so grateful.”

Skylar was taken to Bassetlaw Hospital and has now made a fully recovery, although doctors were not able to determine the cause of her fit.

Natalie said: “It was a scary experience – we all panicked, but then instinct kicks in.

““We just did what anyone else would do.”

