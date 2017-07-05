Primary school enjoys scorching summer sports week

Summer is the perfect season for school sports and one Worksop primary decided to go all out on a fitness frenzy for the whole family.

St Anne’s Primary, on Harrington Street, celebrated their sports week with a packed programme of fun activities.

The combined ballet and Stomp session was one of the weeks highlights.

Other Activities included a day of ballet, gymnastics, multi-sports, a sponsored skip event in aid of the British Heart Foundation, and two well-attended sports days.

School business manager Caroline Matthews said: “Sports week is something we’ve been developing over the last few years to get pupils more involved in sport by making sure every child is catered for and given the chance to try new things.

“There was a real buzz around the school, with new reasons to be excited every day. We were really lucky with the weather too, as the pupils love to get outdoors.”

Indoor highlights included a day of workshops combining ballet with elements of the West End show Stomp.

Caroline said: “It’s something our pupils might never otherwise experience, and it could inspire something in later life.

“They took part in small groups throughout the day, and then performed for the whole school at the end. The instructor was impressed with the courage they showed, and it was lovely to see how much they picked in such a short time.”

Children and their families were invited to cycle to school in order to receive a free bicycle service and check-up.

Headteacher Clare Middleton said: “With the summer holidays fast approaching we were keen to ensure that our children’s bicycles were serviced and any areas of concern raised with the families.

“As a school we especially encourage road safety and with this in mind arrange numerous events throughout the year.”