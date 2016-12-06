Price hike for visitors to Clumber Park to ‘reduce damage’ to beauty spot

Bosses at Clumber Park are pressing ahead with controversial plans to alter their admissions prices - which will see visitors charged per head rather than per car.

Currently families are charged per vehicle, which means they pay £7. But under the new plans adults will fork out £3.50 each and a further £1.75 for children - meaning admission for a family of four will rise to £10.50.

A National Trust spokesman said: “Over the last 40 years, visitor numbers have grown significantly year-on-year with up to 15,000 people visiting the estate on peak days.

“This has taken its toll across the property, to the extent that the National Trust must take action to reduce the impact on the property’s natural environment and infrastructure, which is becoming increasingly damaged.

“There is also a huge opportunity to enhance the park’s visitor access and facilities so that Clumber Park provides an even better day out for everyone, year round.”

The National Trust says membership is the most cost effective way of supporting and visiting National Trust places regularly. Trust membership costs £5.25 per month for an Individual or £9.75 per month for a family.

Changes will come into place on January 4 January The new admissions model also moves away from a two-tiered entry to include the cost of entry to the Walled Kitchen Garden.