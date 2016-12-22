PRESENT PANIC: Last-minute gifts and how to get them delivered in time for Christmas

It may be just three days until Christmas but there’s still time to get some last-minute gifts - as long as you get your skates on.

A selection of companies, including Amazon and Marks and Spencer, are still taking orders online with delivery guaranteed before Christmas.

Amazon Fire Kids Edition.

So here’s some details, along with a few suggestions, for those who have left their shopping to the last minute.

Amazon

You can still order gifts from Amazon and have them delivered in time for Christmas using the one-day service (free for Prime members, chargeable for non members).

There are a number of price reductions and deals available on Amazon at the moment including £20 off the Amazon Echo, now £129.99. For the children, the Amazon Fire Kids Edition is currently priced at £99.99.

ASOS

If it’s clothing you’re looking for, ASOS is still offering delivery in time for the big day. But you’ll need to be quick to acces some of the delivery options - next day click and collect and standard click and collect are both only available until 6pm tonight (Thursday December 22). Evening next day delivery is available up until 23.59pm tonight and standard and next day delivery is available up until 8pm tomorrow (December 23). There’s a 50% off sale on at ASOS at the minute so you can get a bomber jacket for the man in your life from £11 or if you’re looking to order your wife/girlfriend a killer dress she can wear on New Year’s Eve, there’s plenty to choose from with prices starting at £4.

Currys PC World

If you’re looking to buy your loved one a TV, laptop or other item from Currys PC World, you’ve got until 8pm on December 23 to take advantage of the next day delivery service. Alternatively, you can reserve your item online and collect it in store up until 3pm on December 24. Current deals available online with Currys PC World include the Samsung T32E310 32” LED TV for £179 (was £279.99) and the HP Stream x360 11.6” 2 in 1 laptop for £219.99.

Marks and Spencer

Delivery dates will depend on what kind of item you are looking to buy. For clothing, beauty and homeware, standard delivery is no longer available. However, you’ve got until 10pm tonight for nominated day delivery. To see all the deadlines, click here. Gifts for her include nightwear, lingerie and jumpers, while for the little ones, there’s clothing, games and toys.

Toys R Us

Unfortunately Toys R Us are no longer offering delivery in time for Christmas but if you still need some last minute toys or games, in-store click and collect is still available. Toys R Us currently have a number of deals online including up to half price savings on Star Wars toys.

Debenhams

Whether it’s clothing, homeware or something else you’re looking to buy from Debenhams, there’s still time to get it delivered ready for the 25th. Order by 10pm tonight (December 22) to take advantage of the next evening service or get your order in by 7pm tomorrow (December 23) for the next day service. Debenhams is offering up to half price on all departments online, including beauty and fragrance.

John Lewis

The deadline for larger items such as furniture and home appliances has now passed but smaller items can still be delivered in time for Christmas as long as you get your order in by 8pm tonight (December 22) and choose next-day delivery. John Lewis currently has up to 50% off in a range of departments including womenswear, menswear and Christmas.

Argos

Suddenly discovered you’ve got more people for Christmas dinner than you thought and you need to buy extra presents? Well there’s still time to get those last-minute essentials. There are thousands of items including gifts and homeware that are available for fast-track same day delivery or in-store collection with Argos. And the website has a selection of gift ideas for all recipients sorted into price bands to make finding that perfect present much easier.

Interflora

If all else fails, and you either can’t find that perfect present for the woman in your life, or you’re just too late to get to the shops, you can always play it safe and order some flowers. Christmas flowers can be ordered via Interflora up until 12noon on Christmas Eve.