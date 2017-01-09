POTHOLE HELL: Which is the worst road near you?

After the news that potholes are set to get worse over the coming year, we wanted to know - which are the worst roads near you?

Are there some on your road so deep ducks could swim in them? If so, we want to know.

Even better, send us a picture and we’ll create a gallery of the best - or worst - we get.

According to the Local Government Association, the Government allocates almost 40 times more money to national roads than local ones.

This has left many roads in a terrible state, with councils which have seen their budgets slashed over the last seven years only ever able to patch up a crumbling network.

Cllr Martin Tett, LGA Transport spokesman, said: “Motorists pay billions to the Treasury each year in fuel duty when they fill up their car at the pumps only to then have to drive on roads that are decaying after decades of underfunding.

“They deserve roads fit for the 21st century.”

So which are the worst roads near you? Let us know on our Facebook page or by emailing daniel.hayes@jpress.co.uk.